EXCLUSIVE: Dermot Mulroney has joined the cast of The Mountain Between Us, with Idris Elba and Kate Winslet. Hany Abu-Assad is directing the project for Fox 2000, with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping producing through Fox-based Chernin Entertainment.

The film is based on Charles Martin’s bestselling novel about a surgeon and a woman who fall in love after being stranded following a plane crash. It’s a tale of survival and love as the duo figure out how to survive the desolate snowy mountain region after he breaks his ribs and she suffers a leg fracture.

Mulroney is in theaters in Sleepless opposite Jamie Foxx. His other credits include Ed Gass-Donnelly’s Lavender with Abbie Cornish and Justin Long; Dirty Grandpa, with Zac Efron and Robert De Niro; James Vanderbilt’s Truth, opposite Cate Blanchett and Robert Redford; and August: Osage County, with Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.

He’s also had roles in Steve Jobs biopic Jobs, opposite Ashton Kutcher; in the Nicole Kidman-Mia Wasikowska pic Stoker; and Zodiac, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

Mulroney is repped by WME.