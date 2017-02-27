Derek Hough, the Dancing With The Stars regular who is a judge on NBC’s upcoming competition series World Of Dance, has been set as a guest star on the network’s Kourtney Kang single-camera comedy pilot. He joins Paula Abdul, a series regular playing a version of herself. The project is being produced by Nahnatchka Khan.

Written by Kang, based on her life, and to be directed by Fred Savage, the comedy centers on young Katie (Isabella Russo) and explores what it’s like to grow up as the only girl in the only mixed-race family in the suburbs of Philadelphia. She deals with real-world issues like race and gender while never losing focus of her life goal: to become a Laker Girl like her idol Abdul.

Hough is formally a guest star in the pilot, but with an expectation to recur upon availability. He will play Mr Riley, the new social studies teacher at Katie’s Catholic school and the hottest man she has ever seen. Fun, charismatic, and good-natured, he is surprised when Katie expresses interest in him.

A two-time DWTS winner, Hough recently starred on NBC’s Hairspray Live and is attached to The Weinstein Company’s in-the-works Broadway revival of Singin’ In The Rain. He is repped by UTA and The Collective.