Former The Unit and 24 star Dennis Haysbert is set as the male lead opposite Sarah Shahi in NBC’s drama pilot Reverie, from the Extant team of creator Mickey Fisher and Amblin TV.

NBC

Penned by Fisher, Reverie is described as a grounded and dramatic thriller that centers on Mara (Shahi), a former detective specializing in human behavior who is brought in when the launch of an advanced virtual reality program has dangerous and unintended consequences. Haysbert will play Charlie Ventana, a former police chief who was Mara’s boss when she used to work in law enforcement. Now he works for the inventor of Reverie and recruits Mara to help stop the dangerous consequences of this new virtual reality program.

Fisher executive produces Reverie with fellow Extant executive producers, his manager Brooklyn Weaver and Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Universal TV produces with Amblin.

Haysbert can currently be seen in Syfy’s new dystopian drama Incorporated and Warner Bros. comedy Fist Fight with Christina Hendricks and Ice Cube.