Demi Moore is set for a recurring role on Fox’s hit hip-hop drama series Empire. Moore’s character will be introduced in the Season 3 finale this spring. She’ll play a take-charge nurse with a mysterious past, who will become ever more treacherously entangled with the Lyon family in Season 4.

Moore joins previously announced actors and musicians who will appear on Empire this spring, including her daughter Rumer Willis, Eva Longoria, Taye Diggs, Phylicia Rashad and Nia Long.

Empire returns from its winter hiatus Wednesday, March 22, when the battle between Lucious and Cookie explodes into their biggest war yet. After launching a deadly missile at Angelo, Lucious announces his new music project, Inferno, and puts everyone on notice – especially Cookie, who then vows to knock him off his throne for good. The two engage in an epic clash – fueled by a history of love, loyalty and betrayal.

Moore will next be seen alongside Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon and Zoë Kravitz in Lucia Aniello’s feature comedy Rock That Body, which hits theaters in June. She also recently wrapped Michael Mailer’s indie film Blind, opposite Alec Baldwin.

Empire was created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong who executive produce with Brian Grazer, showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Francie Calfo and Sanaa Hamri.