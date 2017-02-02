EXCLUSIVE: A walkout by dozens of employees of Deluxe Technicolor Digital Cinema has just begun at the company’s Burbank offices. The sudden strike by IATSE and its postproduction local, the Motion Picture Editors Guild, comes after the union filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board on January 20.

Pickets are going up now, and I hear that about 30 employees are expected to hit the streets in front of Deluxe’s offices at 2233 Ontario St. The dispute probably is not one that Deluxe’s studio clients will welcome, with films the company has worked on including Fifty Shades Darker, The Lego Batman Movie, Logan and Beauty and the Beast all hitting theaters in the next two months.

In September, employees of Deluxe Technicolor Digital Cinema voted 43-20 to join IATSE and its Motion Picture Editors Guild. The vote obligates Deluxe to negotiate all contracts and working-condition changes directly to the union. However, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, the company has been making changes unilaterally since the vote was held — a tactic that primarily caused today’s strike action.

The labor action follows a January 23 petition that DTDC workers presented to the company asking for fair and just pay increases.

“With one collective voice, in a sincere effort to avoid disruptive labor disputes, we want to send a message to management: Deluxe doesn’t work without us,” the document said, making it clear that the situation was ripe for escalation.

No new talks have been scheduled.