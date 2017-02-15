Ilfenesh Hadera (Chi-Raq) is set as the female lead opposite Jack Cutmore-Scott in ABC pilot Deception, an FBI crime drama procedural from Chuck co-creator Chris Fedak and the Blindspot team of creator Martin Gero, magician David Kwong, Warner Bros. TV and Greg Berlanti’s studio-based Berlanti Prods.

The drama centers on superstar magician Cameron Black (Cutmore-Scott). When his career is ruined by scandal, he has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, illusion, and influence — the FBI. He’ll become the world’s first consulting illusionist, helping the government solve crimes that defy explanation, and trap criminals and spies by using deception. Hadera will play Kay Daniels, a take-charge, hard-working FBI special agent who teams up with Black.

Greg Berlanti, Fedak, Gero, Sarah Schechter and David Nutter are executive producers of the pilot, which was written by Fedak and will be directed by Nutter. Kwong serves as co-producer. Deception is from Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House in association with Warner Bros. Television, for ABC.

Hadera currently recurs on Showtime’s Billions and Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It and previously recurred on HBO’s Show Me A Hero. On the big screen, she’ll next be seen in Paramount’s Baywatch set for release Memorial Day weekend.