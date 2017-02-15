Amaury Nolasco (Prison Break) and Lenora Crichlow (Being Human) are set as series regulars opposite Jack Cutmore-Scott in ABC pilot Deception, an FBI crime drama procedural from Chuck co-creator Chris Fedak and the Blindspot team of creator Martin Gero, magician David Kwong, Warner Bros. TV and Greg Berlanti’s studio-based Berlanti Prods.

In Deception, when his career is ruined by scandal, superstar magician Cameron Black (Cutmore-Scott) has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, illusion, and influence — the FBI. He’ll become the world’s first consulting illusionist, helping the government solve crimes that defy explanation, and trap criminals and spies by using deception. Nolasco will play Mike Alvarez, a classic FBI agent and, secretly, a huge fan of magic. Crichlow is Dina Clark, Cameron Black’s producer/makeup genius.

Greg Berlanti, Chris Fedak, Martin Gero, Sarah Schechter and David Nutter are executive producers of the pilot, which was written by Fedak and will be directed by Nutter. Kwong serves as co-producer. Deception is from Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House in association with Warner Bros. Television, for ABC.

Nolasco is currently reprising his role of Fernando Sucre in Fox’s Prison Break event series. He’s repped by Untitled Entertainment and Innovative Artists.

Crichlow starred in the first four seasons of hit UK series Being Human. Her other credits include BBC America movie Burton and Taylor, opposite Helena Bohman-Carter; the lead in the ITV television movie Doors Open; and a starring role in the UK film Fast Girls. She’s repped by APA, Andrew Braidford and BWH Agency in the UK, and Authentic.