Former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan has been tapped as the female lead in the CW drama pilot Insatiable, from former Dexter co-executive producer Lauren Gussis, Ryan Seacrest Productions, Storied Media Group and CBS TV Studios.

Written/executive produced by Gussis and directed by Andrew Fleming (The Craft), Insatiable was inspired by real-life Southern lawyer and top beauty pageant coach Bill Alverson. It focuses on Bob, a disgraced, dissatisfied civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach who takes on Patty (Ryan), a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client, and has no idea what he’s about to unleash upon the world.

Patty used to be a fat girl who found solace through eating, but after she has her jaw broken, she loses about 70 pounds and turns out to be gorgeous. The daughter of a beautiful alcoholic who’s just gotten her 60 day AA chip, Patty finds her life taking an unexpected turn when her lawyer, Bob, who’s also a beauty pageant coach, offers to help her become a professional beauty queen.

Ryan Seacrest and Nina Wass executive produce via Ryan Seacrest Prods., along with Storied Media Group’s Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim.

Ryan co-starred on Disney Channel’s Suite Life on Deck before toplining her own series, Jessie. She next stars stars in the Melissa McCarthy New Line feature, Life of the Party. Ryan, who also is a recording artist who most recently opened for Fifth Harmony on their national tour, is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment, and Howard Fishman.