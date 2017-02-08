Netflix has slotted April 28 for the premiere of Dear White People, its anticipated half-hour comedy series based on Justin Simien’s acclaimed debut indie feature.

Set among a diverse group of students of color as they navigate a predominantly white Ivy League college where racial tensions are often swept under the rug, Dear White People is a sendup of “post-racial” America that also weaves a universal story about forging one’s own unique path. Brandon P. Bell, Logan Browning, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori and Ashley Blaine Featherson star.

The series is produced by Lionsgate, whose sister company Roadside Attractions released the original film in 2014.

Dear White People joins Orange is the New Black as Lionsgate’s second original series for Netflix.

