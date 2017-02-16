“I want to stop talking about how I’m not grieving right.” Here is the first trailer for Dean, which scooped the top narrative award at Tribeca last year. Written, directed by and starring Demetri Martin, it follows a son and father as they come to terms with the recent loss of the family matriarch — in diametrically opposed fashion.

Martin plays the title character, an illustrator whose unwillingness to deal with his mom’s death means escaping his hometown of New York for an interview with an ad agency in Los Angeles. His dad Robert (Oscar winner Kevin Kline), a retired engineer, takes a more regimented approach, including putting the family home up for sale and employing “some kind of cross-training phase of grief.” Both set out on their own paths to find a new normal as unexpected circumstances and potential new love interests threaten to thwart all plans.

Gillian Jacobs, Mary Steenburgen, Reid Scott, Rory Scovel, Christine Woods, Ginger Gonzaga, Peter Scolari and Briga Heelan co-star in Dean, which CBS Films picked up a day after it won the Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature at Tribeca. That festival’s jury said at the time that the film “manages the near-impossible task of breathing new life into a well-worn genre, balancing humor and pathos with an incredibly deft touch and offering a unique perspective on the way we process loss.”

CBS Films opens Dean on June 2 in limited release. Check out the trailer above, and tell us what you think.