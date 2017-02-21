NBC has successfully concluded negotiations with Sony TV for another season of Days Of Our Lives, the daytime drama’s record 52nd. There is no indication — at least for now — that it would be a final one.

“We feel so privileged to be able to continue the remarkable legacy of Days of our Lives,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment. “We thank Ken Corday and his team for their incredible accomplishments and look forward to all the stories from Salem that will continue to unfold.”

Days‘ future had been thrown into question by the hire by NBC News of Fox News’ Megyn Kelly, whose contract includes an NBC daytime talk show. Days‘ fate and Kelly’s show were actually not related, as Kelly was getting groomed to take over an hour of Today while conversations about another season of Days were going on separately, with NBC executives sounding optimistic in January.

“We haven’t made decisions, but we like that show,” NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt told Deadline at TCA. “As they age, these shows diminish, there is a lot of delayed viewing and very little linear viewing anymore, you have to keep looking at that.”

Days of our Lives is set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem. The core families are the Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras, and the multi-layered storylines involve elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.

“It’s a great day in Salem!,” said Days executive producer Ken Corday, whose parents, husband-and-wife team Ted Corday and Betty Corday, created the seires. “We’re pleased to announce that after more than 51 years in the hearts and homes of our amazing fans, Days of our Lives will continue to be part of the NBC family. We are grateful to our incredible network and longstanding partner Sony for their continued support, and we look forward to what the future will bring under the new creative direction of the show. I’m especially proud to be able to shepherd Days into the new season, continuing my parents dream and the show’s legacy.”

In January, Emmy Award winner Ron Carlivati was named new head writer with Sheri Anderson Thomas and Ryan Quan on board as creative consultants. Days of our Lives, which first premiered as a half-hour drama in 1965 and expanded to an hour 10 years later, aired its 13,000th episode in January.

Days of our Lives is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producers Greg Meng and Albert Alarr.