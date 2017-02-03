Former About a Boy star David Walton has been cast in 9J, 9K and 9L, a multi-camera family comedy from the husband-and-wife team of Dana Klein and Mark Feuerstein and toplined by the former Royal Pains star.

9J, 9K and 9L, produced by Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios, was written by Friends With Better Lives creator Klein and Feuerstein inspired by a time in Feuerstein’s adult life when he lived in apartment 9K in the building he grew up in, sandwiched between his parents’ apartment, 9J, and his brother, sister-in-law and their baby’s apartment, 9L, and his attempts to set boundaries with his intrusive but well-meaning family.

Feuerstein plays Josh while plays Andrew, the successful, narcissistic and very competitive brother of Josh (Feuerstein).







Klein and Feuerstein executive produce with Kaplan, Wendi Trilling and Dana Honor.

This marks Walton’s return to multi-camera comedy, where he started with stints on such shows as NBC’s Perfect Couples. He then toplined the single-camera Bent and About a Boy and recurred on New Girl. Walton, recently seen in a major arc on the Showtime drama Masters of Sex and in the hit comedy feature Bad Moms, is repped by Gersh and MGMT. Entertainment.

