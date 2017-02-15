David George, who has served as CEO of Leftfield Entertainment since December 2015, has been promoted to the new position of president of ITV America.

This completes the absorption into ITV America of Littlefield Entertainment, whose founder and original CEO Brent Montgomery became CEO of ITV America in December 2015 when ITV completed its acquisition of the Leftfield Entertainment group encompassing Leftfield Pictures, Sirens Media, Loud TV and Outpost Entertainment. George will continue to report to Montgomery.

ITV America

The Leftfield Entertainment moniker will be retired as George steps into his new role as president of ITV America, overseeing creative development and production across the company’s production labels, pods and producer deals, including his previous portfolio of Leftfield Pictures, Sirens Media, Loud TV and Outpost Entertainment, as well as Red Bandit Media and Kingdom Reign labels, and the celebrity-branded pod deals with such talent as John Cena, Bethenny Frankel, Lara Spencer and La La Anthony. (Several ITVA companies — DiGa, High Noon Entertainment and Thinkfactory Media — will continue to report directly into Montgomery.) ITVA’s announcement makes no mention of Duck Dynasty producer Gurney Prods., which is embroiled in a litigation with ITVA and whose future as a standalone banner is in doubt.

In his new job, George will continue to work closely with ITV America Chief Creative Officer Adam Sher on ITVA development and series.

George joined Pawn Stars producer Leftfield in 2010 as an executive producer and rose through the ranks – he became president of Leftfield Pictures in 2014 – as the company grew from a single production entity into a Leftfield Entertainment umbrella of companies.

When George became CEO of Leftfield Entertainment, he was not replaced as president of Leftfield Pictures, a role he continued to fill. With him promoted, ITV America will name a new president of Leftfield Pictures, who will serve alongside ITV Entertainment President David Eilenberg; Loud TV President Nick Rigg; Outpost Entertainment President Jodi Flynn; and Sirens Media Co-Presidents Rebecca Toth-Diefenbach and Valerie Haselton, as well as Red Bandit Media President Helga Eike, Kingdom Reign President Carlos King and Big Energy President Mark Efman.

“To say that David George has been a key player in the evolution and growth of Leftfield – and now ITV America – is an understatement,” said Montgomery. “He has helped move the company to its next iteration of content across nearly every genre, working especially creatively on innovative projects and deals with Amazon and Netflix, including our recently announced reimagining of the iconic Queer Eye to be produced by ITV Entertainment and our partners at Scout. Most importantly, he is a terrific human being and friend.”