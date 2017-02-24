After fielding multiple offers this pilot season, David Castaneda (Sicario) has signed on as a key series regular in CBS’ family cop drama pilot from Bull co-creator Paul Attanasio and Blue Bloods executive producer Leonard Goldberg & co-EP/director David Barrett. The Untitled Paul Attanasio Project centers on the multi-generational members of a Mexican-American family with deep roots in San Diego who intertwine personally and professionally due to their powerful careers in law enforcement. Castaneda will play Bembe Medina, Chief Medina’s (TBD) son, a cop in Tijuana who works his beat with Yuni (TBD), his twin brother. Rodrigo Garcia also executive produces and directs. Castaneda is coming off a starring role in feature Sicario. His other credits include a recurring role on Jane The Virgin and a guest role on Blindspot. He’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates, manager Colin Stark and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Brian Unger (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) has joined the cast of CBS’ Me, Myself and I, Dan Kopelman’s single-camera comedy pilot from Warner Bros. TV. Written by Kopelman, Me, Myself & I examines one man’s life over a 50-year span, somewhat in the vein of Boyhood. The show will focus on three distinct periods in his life: as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day and a 65-year-old in 2042. Unger will play Ron, a commercial airline pilot and Alex’s (TBD) new stepfather. Though initially intimidating, Ron will ultimately become the guiding figure throughout Alex’s life. Randall Einhorn also exec produces and directs the pilot. Unger, known for his recurring role as The Lawyer on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, most recently reprised a role on Freeform series Baby Daddy and guest-starred on NBC’s Crowded and Showtime’s Masters of Sex. He’s repped by UTA and Elevate Entertainment.