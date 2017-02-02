EXCLUSIVE: Actor-comedians Tone Bell and David Alan Grier have boarded the comedy Bum Deal from Black List alumni Shea Mirzai and Evan Mirzai, who are also producing under their Wonder Twins Entertainment banner. The project is said to be coming together quickly, and they are looking to attach a director.

Bell will topline the film alongside Grier, who co-stars as the eponymous transient in the story about two San Francisco slackers who, after failing to break into the business world with their million-dollar idea, strike a mutually rewarding deal with a homeless person to pose as the jet-setting venture capitalist who can get them in the door.

Bell next will be seen this summer starring in the Chuck Lorre-produced Netflix series Disjointedm and his earlier credits include a series-regular role on NBC’s Truth Be Told and a guest arc on CW’s The Flash. He is repped by Black Box Management, Innovative Artists and Hanson Jacobsen.

Grier is shooting the third season of The Carmichael Show and will appear in the indie drama Sprinter produced by Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment. He’s with Roar, Innovative Artists and Ziffren Brittenham.

The Mirzai Brothers are repped by Paradigm, Principato Young Entertainment and SGSBC.