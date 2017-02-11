EXCLUSIVE: Dave Bautista is set to join Jodie Foster in The Ink Factory’s Hotel Artemis. Drew Pearce is directing the pic which on Lionsgate recently boarded international sales. The Ink Factory is financing and producing the action thriller with WME Global handling U.S. rights.

The future-set project sees Foster as a nurse who runs an underground hospital for Los Angeles’ most sinister criminals and finds that one of her patients is actually there to assassinate another.

Bautista is next up in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 and most recently starred alongside Brittany Snow in Bushwick, which premiered at Sundance. He’s also in the upcoming Blade Runner 2049 and Avengers 3.

La La Land‘s Marc Platt is producing with Adam Siegel and The Ink Factory’s Simon Cornwell and Stephen Cornwell.

Pearce says, “Mr. Bautista is a force to be reckoned with — a powerful presence who’s equal parts strength and soulfulness. I’m a true fan, and it’s a privilege to have him in the world of Hotel Artemis.”

Bautista is repped by the Gersh Agency, Meisner Entertainment Group, and Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp.