EXCLUSIVE: Darren Lynn Bousman, the director behind three installments of the Saw horror franchise, is set to next helm the female-driven psychological horror film St. Agatha. Shooting begins this week in Atlanta. Plot details are being kept under wraps about the script by Andy Demetrio, Shaun Fletcher, Sara Sometti Michaels and Clint Sears.

“I have always been drawn to narratives with strong female characters,” said Bousman, whose last film, the 2016 horror thriller Abattoir, premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival. “In St. Agatha the writers have constructed a literal convent of interesting and unique women put in dramatic, suspenseful and even tragic positions.”

The film will be produced by Srdjan Stakic and Michaels; Dragon Blood Productions and Pelé: Birth Of A Legend star Seth Michaels are executive producers.

Bousman is represented by Verve Talent and Literary Agency, Zero Gravity Management, and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.