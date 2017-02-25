EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Kaluuya, who’s starring in Jordan Peele’s Get Out which is scoring at the box office already since bowing last night in previews, has been set to star in Widows, the Steve McQueen-directed film from New Regency. Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez and Cynthia Erivo are already aboard.

The plot centers on the aftermath of four armed robbers killed during a failed heist, and their surviving widows join forces and resolve to pull off the raid themselves. McQueen and Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn penned the script which is based on the 1983 British miniseries. Emile Sherman and Iain Canning of See-Saw Films (Lion) are producing along with McQueen. Film4 is co-financing.

Kaluuya is now shooting Marvel’s Black Panther, and will star in The Kitchen which he wrote and was workshopped at Sundance last year. Michael Fassbender is producing that one. He is repped by ICM Partners and Troika.