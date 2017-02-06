Dan Donahue, Chief Operating Officer and partner at ICM Partners, is leaving the agency to join All3Media America as COO. He will work closely with All3Media America CEO Greg Lipstone, a fellow ICM Partners alum who recruited his former colleague.

“I am beyond thrilled to be working with Dan again,” Lipstone said. “He is a great leader and possesses the skills that are ideal for All3Media America.”

At All3Media America, Donahue will focus on developing group operating policies and strategies across All3Media America’s companies.

Donahue was a Partner and the COO at the Broder Webb Chervin Silbermann Agency, where he managed all business operations and played a key role in the agency’s sale to ICM and its then-private equity owner, Rizvi Traverse. He transitioned to ICM after the acquisition and has been an integral member of the agency’s executive team since 2006.

All3Media America is the Los Angeles-based production studio of All3Media, a joint venture of Discovery Communications and Liberty Global. Its companies include Bentley, Bogner Content, Company Pictures, ID-TV, Lime Pictures, Lion Television, Little Dot Studios, Maverick, MME, Neal Street Productions, New Pictures, North One, Objective Media Group, Optomen, Seven Stories, South Pacific Pictures, Studio Lambert Associates, and Studio Ramsay.