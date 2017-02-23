Happy Endings alum Damon Wayans Jr. has booked a lead role in Singularity, FX’s futuristic comedy pilot from Sonny Lee (Silicon Valley) and producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Conceived by Lee, the comedy is set in a future when artificial intelligence greatly surpasses human intelligence, resulting in profound changes to our society. Wayans, who was sought-after for broadcast pilots with multiple offers, will play Doug, a guy who loves to be in the moment and is often dressed in Yezzy streetwear. Contrary to some, Doug is happily reliant on AI and seeks out all the pleasures technology has to offer. Lee executive produces alongside Rogen and Goldberg through the duo’s Point Grey banner.

The Real O’Neals’ Ramona Young is set as a series regular opposite Bridgit Mendler in Thin Ice, Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot co-written and executive produced by New Girl creator Liz Meriwether. Written by Meriwether, Ed Macdonald and Mark Grimmer and to be directed by James Ponsoldt, Thin Ice centers on Lou (Mendler) who reclaims her dreams when she finds herself at the end of the earth — in Antarctica — surrounded by a group of brilliant misfits. Young will play Isis, the weird and overbearing member of the research team in Antarctica. Cast also includes previously announced Isiah Whitlock. Young recurs as Allison on ABC’s The Real O’Neals and also will be seen in Season 3 of Syfy’s Z Nation, as well as FXX’s Man Seeking Woman and Netflix’s upcoming comedy series Santa Clarita Diet. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Aspire Management.