HBO has released the official trailer for Cries From Syria, the documentary from Oscar-nominated Winter on Fire director Evgeny Afineevsky about the humanitarian crisis in Syria and the civil war there.

Narrated by Helen Mirren, Cries From Syria takes an in-depth look at the Syrian war from the inside out. The film draws on hundreds of hours of war footage from Syrian activists and citizen journalists, as well as testimony from child protestors, revolution leaders, human rights defenders, ordinary citizens and high-ranking army generals who have defected from the government.

Cries From Syria had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, and HBO acquired U.S. TV rights ahead of its festival bow in the Documentary Premieres section. Cissy Jones narrated the Sundance version.

The film includes the original song “Prayers for this World,” written by Grammy and Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Diane Warren, and recorded by Cher along with The West Los Angeles Children’s Choir.

HBO will release Cries From Syria on March 13, a date that coincides with the sixth anniversary of the start of the war.

Have a look above.