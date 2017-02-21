Helen Mirren has come aboard to narrate Cries From Syria, the documentary from Oscar-nominated Winter on Fire director Evgeny Afineevsky about the humanitarian crisis in Syria and the civil war there. HBO has set a March 13 bow for the docu; the date coincides with the sixth anniversary of the start of the war.

Cries From Syria, which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, provides a harrowing account of the ongoing Syrian civil war from the inside out, drawing from 100 hours of footage shot by activists and citizen journalists. The Sundance version was narrated by Cissy Jones, and HBO snatched up U.S. TV rights ahead of its festival bow in the Documentary Premieres section.

The film will also be available on HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO On Demand.