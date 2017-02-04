Hard to tell if it was the wedding from Hell or the one heading to Heaven on last night’s Season 2 finale of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (0.2/1) but it certainly took things in a whole new direction on the Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna created series. However in the ratings Friday’s finale on the CW was exactly the same as last week among adults 18-49 and almost the same in viewership with 580,000 watching.

Finale-to-finale, Crazy Ex was down just a tenth from its Season 1 ender of April 18 last year. That was a Monday, when it aired at 8 PM as opposed to 9 PM last night after a The Vampire Diaries (0.4/1) that was up a tenth from its January 27 show.

Other than the nuptials or not finale action on the CW, the big moves on Friday were the return of CBS’ line-up to originals after about two weeks of encores. Which meant that Blue Bloods (1.2/5), which was even in the demo with its last new show of January 20, was the most watched show of the night with its audience of 10.07 million. MacGyver (1.0/4) and Hawaii Five-O (1.1/4) were both down a tenth in the 18-49s respectively from their last originals of January 13 and January 20.

Overall CBS won the night in viewership as usual for a Friday with an audience of 9.08 million last night. The House of Moonves also tied ABC for the top spot among the 18-49 with 1.1/4 rating

On the Disney-owned net, Shark Tank (1.3/4) was the top rated show of the night again as it stayed even with the fast affiliates of its January 27 show – which were adjusted up a tenth in the final numbers. Otherwise, comedies Last Man Standing (1.2/5) and Dr. Ken (0.9/4) were even and down a tenth respectively from last week. Ending the night for the net, 20/20 (1.0/4) saw a rise of 25% in adults 18-49 over its January 27 show and bopped up 8% in the news demo of adults 25-54.

Most of NBC’s Friday was a lot like its last Friday with both Grimm (0.8/3) and Emerald City (0.6/2) the same as last week. At 10 PM, facing a new Blue Bloods, Dateline NBC (0.7/3) was down two tenths from its fast affiliates of last week – which adjusted up to a 1.0/4 in the final numbers.

Sleepy Hollow (0.5/2) had a not exactly so sleepy night with the Fox series down a tenth as lead-in Rosewood (0.6/2) was the same as its January 27 show.

Have a good Super Bowl tomorrow America!