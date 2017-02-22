The 19th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards are being handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline will be updating our winners list as the hardware is disbursed. Oscar noms leader La La Land is the favorite to score the trophy for Excellence in Contemporary Film, but the Period Film and Fantasy Film races appear to be wide open. Check out the nominees below.

Among the stories to watch tonight is the animated Kubo and the Two Strings vying in the Fantasy Film category – the first toon to land a CDG nom.

The Oscar nominees for Best Costume Design lean heavily on period pics this year, with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them facing off against Florence Foster Jenkins, Jackie and Allied, the only Academy Award nominee for that isn’t vying for a guild trophy tonight. (Fantastic Beasts is in the Costume Guild’s Fantasy category.) But scoring a CDG trophy certainly is no sure thing at the Academy Awards. The guild’s film winners only have struck Oscar gold in nine of the CDG Awards’ 17 years — Year 1 recognized only career achievements — and that’s with two or three top categories. Last year, however, Mad Max: Fury Road’s Jenny Beavan won for Excellence in Fantasy Film and picked up the Academy Award days later.

On the TV side, Netflix leads all networks/streamers with four CDG noms, followed by HBO’s three and Fox and Amazon with two apiece. Small-screen prizes also are awarded in Contemporary, Period and Fantasy categories.

Mandy Moore is hosting tonight’s ceremony, during which five people will receive guild honors: Meryl Streep (Distinguished Collaborator Award), Lily Collins (Lacoste Spotlight Award), Jeffrey Kurland (Career Achievement Award), Lois DeArmond (Distinguished Service Award) and Ret Turner (Hall of Fame).

Here is the list of winners so far:

Excellence in Fantasy Film

Doctor Strange – Alexandra Byrne

Excellence in Contemporary Film

La La Land – Mary Zophres

Excellence in Short Form Design

Pepsi: “Momotaro” Episode Four, featuring Jude Law — Ami Goodheart

Outstanding Period Television Series

The Crown – Michele Clapton

Outstanding Fantasy Television Series

Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton, April Ferry

Outstanding Contemporary Television Series

American Horror Story: Roanoke – Lou Eyrich, Helen Huang