Rain Management Group has brought on industry vet Corrine Aquino as a manager.

Aquino moves to Rain from The Mission Entertainment.

Aquino began her career in entertainment working in the Motion Picture Literary department at CAA. She then segued to Bad Robot before moving back to NY to work in international sales at FilmNation Entertainment.

A New York native, Aquino initially worked as a real estate tax accountant for Ernst & Young in Times Square, NYC for two and a half years before moving to L.A. to pursue a career in entertainment.

“We are thrilled to add Corrine to our fast growing team of managers here at Rain,” said Rain Management founding partner Jonathan Baruch. She’s got a terrific roster of up and coming writers and directors and an impeccable reputation among our buyers.” He says Aquino “is excited to grow with her clients while continuing to focus on high concept genre and diverse material.”