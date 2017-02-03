EXCLUSIVE: Director Corin Hardy is at the altar with New Line on The Nun, the second spinoff to the hit genre film The Conjuring. Scripted by Gary Dauberman and James Wan, and produced by Wan and Peter Safran, the film gives front-and-center treatment to the demonic nun who menaced Vera Farmiga’s character throughout The Conjuring 2. This is the second spinoff, after Annabelle, which has a sequel bowing August 11. The Conjuring universe quickly is becoming one of the biggest horror franchises, already grossing a collective $897 million worldwide.

New Line

This will be the next film directed by Hardy, who long has been in development on the remake of The Crow, which now has Jason Momoa attached and needs to land at a studio after finally shaking loose from Relativity. Hardy has been considered one of those directors to keep an eye on since helming the animated short Butterfly and for directing music videos for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Biffy Clyro, Keane, Paolo Nutini and the Prodigy.

Hardy is repped by WME, Elevate Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.