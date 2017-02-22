Corbin Bernsen is set to star in suspense thriller The Russian Bride, co-starring with Russian actress Oksana Orlan and 11-year-old model Kristina Pimenova. Michael Ojeda will direct from his own original script, with production scheduled to begin next month outside Detroit.

The indie follows a reclusive billionaire (Bernsen) who brings a young woman and her daughter to the U.S. from Moscow with the promise of giving them both a better life. They soon discover his motives are extreme, and mother and daughter find themselves fighting for their lives.

Jeff Miller and Philip J. Day are producing.

The film marks Pimenova’s feature acting debut. She has a big social media presence with more than 7 million combined followers on Facebook and Instagram.

Bernsen spent eight seasons as Henry Spencer on the USA comedy-drama series Psych. He’s repped by Innovative and Randy James Management.