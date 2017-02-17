Warner Bros.’ New Line said today that The Nuna spinoff from The Conjuring franchise, is set to fly on July 13, 2018. Fast-tracked for a summer start, it’s the second spinoff title in the James Wan universe following Annabelle. The first three movies in the franchise grossed close to $900M, and the fourth, Annabelle 2, opens on August 11.

Related
Corin Hardy Takes Vow To Helm 'The Nun', New Line's 'Conjuring' Spinoff

Corin Hardy (The Hallow) will direct The Nun off a script by Gary Dauberman and James Wan. Wan and Peter Safran are producing. As of now, the spinoff is set to battle a pair of toons on that summer 2018 weekend: Paramount’s Amusement Park and Sony’s Hotel Transylvania 3.