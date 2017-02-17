Warner Bros.’ New Line said today that The Nun, a spinoff from The Conjuring franchise, is set to fly on July 13, 2018. Fast-tracked for a summer start, it’s the second spinoff title in the James Wan universe following Annabelle. The first three movies in the franchise grossed close to $900M, and the fourth, Annabelle 2, opens on August 11.

Corin Hardy (The Hallow) will direct The Nun off a script by Gary Dauberman and James Wan. Wan and Peter Safran are producing. As of now, the spinoff is set to battle a pair of toons on that summer 2018 weekend: Paramount’s Amusement Park and Sony’s Hotel Transylvania 3.