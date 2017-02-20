Conan O’Brien is currently in Mexico City filming his primetime special, Conan Without Borders: Made in Mexico. Taking advantage of being in the country and in the Televisa headquarters, Conan filmed a guest appearance on the telenovela Mi adorable maldición.

O’Brien’s role is that of Joseph Robinson, a businessman who is looking to export dairy products to the US. The host shared scenes with the telenovela’s two leads, Renata Notni and Pablo Lyle.

Televisa

“It was a dream come true,” O’Brien told Hoy, a Mexican television daily morning program, in an interview shared Monday. “I love telenovelas. In the US I watch the ones in Spanish. I love them. I wanted to be in one and they let me turn into this mysterious man that sells cheese.”

Producer Ignacio Sada added that working with Conan was “very fun” and that he had the opportunity to improvise certain scenes. “I think he did a great job. Super fun. He impressed many people,” Sada said.

Conan Without Borders is an hour-long special that will feature Diego Luna and former Mexican Mexican President Vicente Fox as special guests. The show will premiere Wednesday, March 1, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, on TBS. Conan previously stated that he wanted to make the trip down to Mexico because of the current state of the U.S.-Mexico relationship. The show will have an all-Mexican staff, crew and studio audience.