One year after former Mexico President Vicente Fox told then-POTUS candidate Donald Trump, in an interview with Fusion’s Jorge Ramos, “I’m not going to pay for that f*cking wall,” Fox taped another such message to Trump via Conan O’Brien’s upcoming “Made in Mexico” episode of his TBS late-night show.

In January, the always-on-point Fox had tweeted to Trump, “When will you understand that I am not paying for that f*cken wall. Be clear with US tax payers. They will pay for it.”

And, to make sure his position was perfectly clear, Fox also presented Conan with a pair of boots on which was decorated the words “No F*cking Wall.” Turning to the camera, Fox told Trump, “Don’t mess around with us…because if you look for it, you’re going to find it.”

“President Fox, I appreciate that you keep talking to Trump, but I think he switched channels very early in this program,” Conan quipped.

In a previously released clip of Wednesday night’s Conan Without Borders: Made In Mexico special, Conan held a Border Wall Pledge Drive to collect cash to build the wall.

Conan announced in January he was heading back to the eye of a political storm for his next road trip. The announcement came just hours after the current president of Mexico canceled plans to meet with newly sworn in President Trump, after Trump signed an executive order expediting construction of the wall, and again insisted Mexico is going to pay for it.