Star Wars: Rouge One star Diego Luna and former Mexican President Vicente Fox will join Conan O’Brien for his primetime special, Conan Without Borders: Made in Mexico. Shot on location in Mexico City, the hour-long special will premiere Wednesday, March 1, at 10 PM ET/PT, on TBS.

Conan has said he wanted to make his sixth international trip to Mexico City because of the current state of the U.S.-Mexico relationship. He will outsource his show, shooting the special with the help of an all-Mexican staff, crew, guests and studio audience. Vicente Fox famously has said, in multiple TV news interviews, and by Twitter, that Mexico will not pay for President Donald Trump’s Wall along the southern border of the U.S.

“Trump may ask whoever he wants, but still neither myself nor Mexico are going to pay for his racist monument,” Fox tweeted in January.

And, in another tweet, to Trump:

“Be clear with US tax payers. They will pay for it.”

Most recently Conan traveled to Berlin, where he visited the refugee camp at Berlin Tempelhof Airport. He has made headlines as the first American late-night host to shoot in Cuba in more than 50 years. He also became the first American late-night personality ever to host a show from Armenia, as well as South Korea (and briefly, North). Last year, Conan joined former First Lady Michelle Obama at the international Air Force Base in Doha, Qatar, to perform for the troops stationed overseas.

Last year Conan also aired a week from San Diego during Comic-Con International, as well as an additional week of shows from the Apollo Theater in New York. Previously, Conan also has done special shows from New York, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta.