Conan O’Brien’s late-night show has booked a return stand at the Apollo Theatre as part of TBS’ alliance with the New York Comedy Festival. Conan will originate from the legendary Harlem venue the week of November 7-12, coinciding with the 14th annual yukfest.

TBS said today that it will activate fan experiences throughout the festival, create a variety of digital and linear content and explore development opportunities with the next fresh voices in the comedy space.

“The New York Comedy Festival gives us an incredible chance to support the best and brightest in comedy, as well as showcase the growing chorus of original voices at TBS,” said Michael Engleman, EVP Entertainment Marketing & Brand Innovation for TBS and TNT. “The festival is simply a great place to create and celebrate fandom and the perfect environment to provide our collective fans with a more immersive connection to our brands.”

This will mark Conan‘s second residency at the Apollo, having taped from the storied hall from October 31-November 4 last year. O’Brien will mark the show’s seventh anniversary during this year’s run. Conan has doubled as a veritable travelogue during the past two years, taping shows in Cuba, Armenia, Qatar, South Korea and most recently Berlin. Last week, O’Brien announced that he is taking the show to Mexico City to shoot an episode in a rented studio with an all-Mexican staff, crew, guests and studio audience. He’s calling it Conan Without Borders: Made in Mexico. The special will air March 1 on TBS.