Six seasons and a guest appearance? Community creator Dan Harmon will appear in the Season 2 finale of ABC’s Dr. Ken starring Ken Jeong, who was a regular on Harmon’s NBC comedy. In the episode titled “Ken’s Big Audition,” Harmon will play himself, the creator of a new TV comedy set at a community college.

Harmon’s character saw Ken perform stand-up at an open mic and invites him to audition for a part on his show — with blissfully little idea what he’s getting himself into. The episode airs at 8:30 PM March 31. In the comedy’s Season 1 finale Jeong’s Ken did stand-up at the Laugh Factory and attracted interest from a manager to represent him – but ultimately chose to go back to his day job as a doctor at the HMO Welltopia.

Courtesy of Sony TV

Community, which aired from 2009-14 on NBC, had been canceled and was hours from being dead for good before Yahoo stepped in and ordered a sixth season from Sony TV in 2014. The comedy was set at a community college and featured an ensemble led by Joel McHale along with Jeong, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, Donald Glover and Chevy Chase.

Repped by CAA, Harmon also created Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty and Seeso’s Harmonquest, which was renewed for a second season in the fall.

