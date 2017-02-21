Fox is giving another vote of confidence to new comedy series The Mick, handing the midseason entry an early Season 2 renewal, the first freshman Fox series to get a pickup for next season.

Fox had been firmly behind The Mick from the get-go, launching the series starring Kaitlin Olson behind an NFL double-header on Sunday and then giving it another special Sunday airing behind The Simpsons‘ first-ever one-hour episode. Three episodes into The Mick‘s 13-episode freshman run, the network gave the series an order for four additional episodes.

The football-boosted premiere of The Mick on Jan. 1, drew a 3.7 Live+same day rating among Adults 18-49, the highest-rated comedy debut on Fox since New Girl, with the post-Simpsons airing logging a 1.7. In its regular Tuesday slot, The Mick started with a 1.3 (L+SD) and has settled into the 1.0-1.1 adults 18-49 L+SD range in the past five airings.

The Mick, which Fox says is reaching a multi-platform audience of 8 million viewers, was created by John and Dave Chernin. It is the first Fox comedy to be renewed for next season, ahead of established series like New Girl, Last Man on Earth and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It joins recently renewed dramas Empire and Lucifer.



“From the earliest stages of development, all of us at Fox had enormous faith in The Mick, and it hasn’t disappointed,” said Fox Entertainment president David Madden. “Kaitlin is a fearless comedic force, and the rest of the cast has just proven to be phenomenal. John and Dave Chernin have a very clear vision of what this show is, and they execute on that vision each week to perfection.”

The Mick is a comedy about an unapologetic degenerate (Kaitlin Olson) who suddenly finds herself stuck raising her spoiled niece (Sofia Black-D’Elia) and nephews (Thomas Barbusca, newcomer Jack Stanton) in affluent Greenwich, CT. It’s pretty much everything she never wanted. Regardless, she’s determined to rise to the occasion and transform these little monsters into honest, hard-working, decent members of society – something she knows absolutely nothing about. The series also stars Carla Jimenez and newcomer Scott MacArthur.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, The Mick was created/written by John Chernin and Dave Chernin. The Chernin brothers, Nicholas Frenkel and Oly Obst, along with Randall Einhorn, who directed the pilot episode, are executive producers. Kaitlin Olson is a co-executive producer.