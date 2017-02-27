Comedy Dynamics, an independent stand-up comedy production and distribution company, has acquired the rights to buddy comedy pic Chee and T from director Tanuj Chopra. The feature, which won the LA Film Festival’s Special Jury Prize for Comedy, is about the only two guys in Silicon Valley, Chee (Sunkrish Bala) and T (Dominic Rains), who are a pair of underachieving debt collectors who are tasked with a seemingly small job: get their Uncle’s nephew Mayunk (Asif Ali) a new suit for his engagement party. However, handling their hyperactive, drug-crazed cousin proves to be anything but simple. Chopra wrote the script with Chee Malabar and Sohini Sengupta produced. Other Comedy Dymanics projects include Kevin Hart’s Guide To Black History For History, Animal Planet’s Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson, and Seeso’s There’s … Johnny.

Kino Lorber has secured U.S. rights to Lav Diaz’s The Woman Who Left and Stéphane Brizé’s A Woman’s Life, two recent New York premieres at the Film Comment Selects series, with both films set for theatrical runs in NYC before expanding to other markets nationwide. Period drama A Woman’s Life screened at the 2016 Venice Film fest and its lead actress, Judith Chemla, was nominated for a 2016 César Award. The pic will bow May 5 at the new Quad Cinemas and the Film Society of Lincoln Center. The Woman Who Left, about a woman who seeks revenge after a wrongful imprisonment, won the Golden Lion award at Venice and bows May 19 at Film Society. The deals were negotiated between Kino Lorber CEO Richard Lorber and Paris-based MK2 Films’ Fionnuala Jamison, and between Kino Lorber SVP, Theatrical, Wendy Lidell and Jean-Christophe Simon of Berlin-based Films Boutique.