Comedy Central General Manager David Bernath is leaving the company after 12 years effective March 15. He will be replaced by Viacom veteran Tanya Giles, who is being promoted to that role, reporting to Comedy Central President Kent Alterman.

As GM, Giles will oversee Brand Strategy, Marketing, Programming, and Digital/Social Strategy. She will be based in Comedy Central’s SoHo offices.

“Tanya is not only a smart, strategic thinker, she also knows more about our audience and how they connect to our content than anyone else I know. And I know a lot of people,” said Alterman. You can read his internal memo on Bernath’s departure and Giles’ promotion under the post.

With Giles’ hire, Alterman has completed the building of his top management team since becoming president of Comedy Central last May. He recently restructured the network’s development team, combining the talent and development departments into one, led by Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, who were upped to EVP Talent and Development, East and West Coast, respectively. Comedy Central SVP original programming Gary Mann is leaving effecting today.

Giles was most recently EVP, Strategic Insights and Research for Viacom Media Networks’ Music & Entertainment Group and BET Networks. Giles joined Viacom in 1997 as a Senior Analyst at Nickelodeon. From there she moved to TV Land as VP of Research and Planning. She became directly involved with Comedy Central in 2007 when she was promoted to SVP, Research and Planning, for Viacom’s Entertainment Group, which consisted of Comedy Central, Spike and TV Land. Giles began her career in television in 1995 as a research analyst at CBS.

Here is Alterman’s memo: