Comedy Central president Kent Alterman has set his top development team, combining the network’s talent and development departments into one, led by Sarah Babineau, who has been promoted to EVP, Talent and Development, East Coast; and Jonas Larsen, upped to EVP, Talent and Development, West Coast. They will report to Alterman.

In his previous role as President, Content Development & Original Programming, Alterman oversaw both development and talent. He will now split the responsibilities between Babineau and Larsen.

“It’s not just that we now have two people overseeing talent and development, it’s also that they are both smarter and more talented than me,” Alterman said in his signature deadpan style.

In her prior position as SVP, Original Programming and Development, East Coast, Babineau managed Comedy Central’s New York development team. She will continue that while adding responsibility for Comedy Central’s New York-based talent team.

Larsen, previously SVP, Talent and Specials, has been responsible for Comedy Central’s talent development and relations, stand-up acquisitions, live touring and festivals, and has overseen the production and development of original specials and tentpole events. He will continue oversight of Comedy Central’s west coast-based talent team while adding responsibility for its Hollywood-based development team.

Larsen, a native of Denmark who joined Comedy Central in 2010, has overseen Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle, The Half Hour, This Is Not Happening and the upcoming Comedy Jam; as well as DL Hughley: The Endangered List, among others.

Babineau joined Comedy Central in 2014 as VP, Original Programming and Development, East Coast She is the executive in charge of production on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and serves as Comedy Central’s Executive in Charge of Production for both Inside Amy Schumer and Broad City and developed and was the EICP for Comedy Central’s mini-series Time Traveling Bong starring Broad City’s Ilana Glazer and Paul W. Downs. Babineau came from Amazon Studios where she served as a development and programming executive and helped launch Amazon’s foray into original comedy with Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle, in addition to Garry Trudeau’s Alpha House.