Review is returning and coming to a close after its upcoming third season. Comedy Central has slotted Thursday, March 16, 10 p.m. for the premiere of the third and final season of the series that stars Andy Daly as critic Forrest MacNeil. Season 2 wrapped on October 1, 2015.

In Review, Forrest does not examine boring things like films, food or art. Instead, he reviews the most intense experiences of life itself – by living them. From the dangers of being buried alive to the thrills of joining the mile high club, Forrest fully commits to showing us what life feels like – sometimes at the expense of his safety, his family and humanity in general.

In the Season 3 premiere, Forrest returns recharged and enthusiastic after surviving a potentially fatal bridge fall with his producer Grant.

Daly, who appeared in features including The Informant and Transformers 3, can currently be seen in recurring roles on Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Black-ish and Trial & Error.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Review, which aired in 2014 and 2015, are available on the Comedy Central website and the Comedy Central app.

Review is executive produced by Daly, Jeffrey Blitz (Table 19, Trial and Error), Andy Blitz (Conan, Master of None) and Charlie Siskel (Tosh.0).