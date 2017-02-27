Comcast’s effort to make peace with Internet video services continues this morning with the announcement that Xfinity X1 customers will be able to watch YouTube sometime later this year.

The cable operator, which in late 2015 introduced a YouTube-like service called Watchable, says today that it will add a YouTube app to X1, and make some of its content available via Xfinity On Demand. Users can call up programming including music videos with the X1 voice remote. YouTube users also can access personalized settings and subscriptions.

“The YouTube integration on X1 will provide users the ability to seamlessly navigate and access YouTube content alongside their cable service,” YouTube Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl says.

Last year Comcast announced agreements to add Netflix and Sling TV apps to X1. About half of Comcast’s 22.5 million video subscribers are on the platform.

Comcast’s Watchable offers several services often identified with YouTube including Refinery29, The Young Turks, Noisey, and Fandor.

The cable company is eager to show customers that they can stay on X1 and access Internet services – instead of switching to a smart device such as Google’s Chromecast or Roku.