“You don’t remember anything last night, huh?” Face it — no good conversation ever started with those words. And the more Anne Hathaway’s Gloria learns, the less she wants to know. But that’s the least of her problems in this first trailer for Colossal, a comedy that bowed at Toronto last year before heading to Sundance and next month to SXSW.

Things aren’t going great for Gloria. The unemployed party girl has been given the boot from her boyfriend’s NYC apartment — “You are out of control,” he tells her — and must retreat to her hometown, tail between legs. Once there, she reconnects with Oscar (Jason Sudeikis) before seeing a wild news report from South Korea: Seems a Godzilla-like kaiju is laying waste to the heart of Seoul.

No biggie, right? It’s far away, right? Well, Gloria soon learns that she has some crazy mental connection to this beast, and off we go. How could her trivial-at-best life be intertwined with this craziness? And does the fate of the planet depend on her?

These and other questions will be answered in Spanish writer-director Nacho Vigalondo’s Colossal, which sophomore distributor Neon will unleash April 7. Dan Stevens, Austin Stowell and Tim Blake Nelson co-star in the film produced by Nahikari Ipiña, Russell Levine, Nicolas Chartier, Zev Foreman and Dominic Rustam. Check out the trailer above, maybe have a stiff drink, then tell us what you think.