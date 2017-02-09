It was a full house of originals on the Big 4 and the CW last night, with several shows making their returns after several weeks of encores — one reaching a very high standard and another wrapping its current season.

The latter is CBS’ Code Black (0.9/3), which saw its second season come to an infected end. And that end was not feeling so great, declining 18% from last week. Finishing third in the 10 PM slot, the medical drama wasn’t given much ratings nutritional value with lead-in Criminal Minds (1.2/4) down a tenth from its February 1 episode to hit a series low in fast affiliates. Starting the night for the House of Moonves, newbie reality show Hunted (1.2/5) was also down a tenth from last week.

Finale-to-finale, last night’s Code Black took a drop of 25% in the key demo from its Season 1 ender on February 24, 2016.

As one broadcast series reached its end for now, another reached a milestone as Law & Order: SVU (1.6/6) had its 400th episode on NBC last night – sort of. While the second-longest running series now on the Big 4 after The Simpsons, last night was really the 399th episode to actually air (it’s a long story — ask Donald Trump and Gary Cole). Having said that, SVU was up 14% from its last original three weeks ago and had its best result among adults 18-49 since September 28.

The other parts of Comcast-owned net’s night saw 8 PM’s Blindspot (0.9/3) even with its last new show of January 18, and 10 PM’s Chicago P.D. (1.3/5) down two-tenths from its last original.

There was no change from February 1 for the CW’s Arrow (0.6/2) and The 100 (0.4/1), nor for Fox’s Star (1.3/5). But lead-in Lethal Weapon (1.3/5) was down a tenth.

With its full Wednesday lineup back with originals for the first time in three weeks, ABC took the top demo spot last night. Snaring a 1.5/6 rating, the Disney-owned net tied for third place with Fox in total viewership with an audience of 5.22 million. CBS won the overall viewer category with 6.01 million sets of eyeballs.

Despite the demo win, it was a mixed bag last night for ABC as The Goldbergs (1.7/6) and the night’s top-rated showModern Family (2.2/8) were both down from their last originals of January 11 – three-tenths and a tenth, respectively. Back for the first time since January 18, Speechless (1.6/6) was steady, Black-ish (1.6/5) was up 0.2 and Match Game (1.0/4) was even.