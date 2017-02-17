Cartoon Network has slotted Monday, March 6 for the premiere of its new series Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs and released a first-look clip.

Based on Sony Pictures Animation’s 2009 animated feature comedy hit Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and its 2013 sequel, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2, the series takes place before giant food rains down on Swallow Falls. Sardines are still the driving force behind the town’s booming economy. Fave character Flint Lockwood returns as a teenager trying to change the world one invention at a time. Lucky for him, his best friend and aspiring meteorologist Sam Sparks is there to lend a hand. All of the characters from the film return including Flint’s dad, Tim; Flint’s lab assistant, Steve the monkey; Earl, the school’s busiest teacher; Manny, the head of the school’s audiovisual department; Brent, the local teenage celebrity and captain of the mascot team; and Mayor Shelbourne, who wins every election with a pro-sardine platform.

Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs the movie was the first big feature film from Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who went on to write and direct the Oscar-nominated The Lego Movie.

The TV series is produced by DHX Media and Sony Pictures Animation in association with Corus Entertainment.

