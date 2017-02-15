EXCLUSIVE: Ciaran Hinds, who was recently seen in Martin Scorsese’s Silence and boxing biopic Bleed For This, has boarded Fox’s Red Sparrow, a film adaptation based on Jason Matthews’ espionage novel. He joins Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Jeremy Irons, and Joely Richardson in the thriller which Francis Lawrence is directing.

The film follows Russian intelligence officer Dominika Egorova (Lawrence), who is drafted against her will to become a Sparrow, a trained seductress. Dominika is assigned to operate against a CIA officer who handles the agency’s most sensitive penetration of Russian intelligence. Hinds will play Zyugonov, the director of the Russian bureau.

Justin Haythe re-wrote the screenplay, which was originally by American Hustle scribe Eric Warren Singer. Chernin Entertainment is producing with Steve Zaillian and Garrett Basch serving as exec producers. Fox will release the film in theaters November 10.

Hinds’ upcoming film slate includes Warner Bros.’ Justice League, out November 17, and the Susanna White-directed indie Woman Walks Ahead with Jessica Chastain. He is repped by CAA and Dalzell and Beresford in the UK.