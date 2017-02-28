NBC’s Meet the Press with Chuck Todd won the February sweep in total viewers and all key demographics. This is the Sunday Beltway show’s first across-the-board February sweep win in three years.

An average of 4.05 million total viewers tuned into MTP – its biggest February derby crowd in nine years. The NBS show beat CBS’ Face the Nation (3.72M), ABC’s This Week (3.33M) and Fox News Sunday (1.67M).

In the news demo, MTP averaged 1.23 million viewers, to This Week‘s 904K, Face the Nation‘s 870K and FNS‘ 502K. February marks MTP‘s 13th consecutive monthly win in the news demo.