EXCLUSIVE: German born director Christian Ditter has set his original treatment States of Emergency at New Line with a first option to produce and direct. Ditter will oversee the writing of what is described as a futuristic suspense drama. The director is also circling One Plus One, New Line’s adaptation of the novel by Jojo Moyes (Me Before You). The family drama follows a single mother juggling two kids and a job and struggling to make ends meet. She and her family hit the road for an adventure they hope will lead to winning a competition that would inevitably secure a better life for them all.

Said Ditter: “I have long admired the global success of New Line Films and their embrace of international filmmakers. I’m honored to join the New Line family and further expand my career on U.S. soil. It’s been an exciting journey thus far and I look forward to the collaboration that lies ahead.”

Raised and educated in Germany, Ditter made shorts before his feature debut, French For Beginners, a 2006 hit at the German box office. He adapted the children’s book The Crocodiles and directed and produced two sequels next. He followed by writing/directing Germany’s first major 3D film, Wickie and the Treasure of the Gods and followed with his first English language film, Love Rosie. He followed with How To Be Single and is directing and exec producing the upcoming Netflix series Girlboss. Ditter is represented by UTA, Casarotto Ramsey & Associates (UK) and Above the Line (Germany).