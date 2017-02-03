Chris Gorak is set to direct sci-fi thriller Attach, based on his original script and starring Chronicle’s Alex Russell. Adam Shroeder will produce under his Adam Schroeder Entertainment banner alongside Rob Paris of Paris Film.

Highland Film Group will handle international sales and launch the project to buyers at the European Film Market next week with UTA repping domestic rights.

Russell plays star athlete Daniel Townsend who undergoes an experimental surgery that permanently attaches a cutting-edge bionic arm and leg to his body after he loses his own in a car accident. But when he realizes that the advanced intelligent prosthetics may have a destructive mind of their own, his rehabilitation quickly transforms into a desperate fight to save himself and everyone around him.

Gorak made his directorial debut on the 2006 Sundance Film festival hit Right at Your Door, which was released by Lionsgate. In 2010, he directed Regency-Summit project The Darkest Hour starring Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella and Joel Kinnaman. Throughout his career he’s worked as both an Art Director and Production Designer for the likes of David Fincher, Steven Spielberg and The Coen Brothers with credits including Taken, Fight Club, Fear and Loathing in Lost Vegasand Minority Report.

Australian actor Russell made his screen debut in 2010 with the local film Wasted on the Young. He went on to star in the Carrie remake for MGM and Screen Gems before landing a role in sci-fi thriller Chronicle for 20th Fox. He’s next up in Joseph Kosinski’s drama Granite Mountain starring Jeff Bridges, Josh Brolin and Miles Teller; Greg McLean’s thriller Jungle co-starring Daniel Radcliffe; and Del Kathryn Barton’s Red, an experimental short film co-starring Cate Blanchett.

Russell is repped by UTA and Mosaic. Gorak is repped by UTA.