HBO next week will tape a performance of Chris Gethard: Career Suicide and air it in May. Judd Apatow will executive produce. The comic and talk show/podcast host’s one-man show is a comedy about depression, alcoholism, suicide and the other funniest parts of life. He dives into his experiences with mental illness and psychiatry, finding hope in the strangest places.

“Chris Gethard is a fearless storyteller, and Career Suicide is exactly the kind of raw, relevant and hilarious comedy we are thrilled to share with our audience,” said Nina Rosenstein, EVP Programming at the premium network.

Upright Citizens Brigade alum Gethard’s credits include Fusion’s The Chris Gethard Show and the podcast Beautiful Stories. His also has guested on Broad City, Parks and Recreation, The Office, Louie and Inside Amy Schumer, appeared in the features Don’t Think Twice, The Other Guys and The Heat and authored the book A Bad Idea I’m About to Do: True Tales of Seriously Poor Judgment and Stunningly Awkward Adventure.

“I’m so excited that the entire world will be able to see Chris’ one-man show,” Apatow said. “And then, whenever he walks into a room, people will look at him funny.”

Written by Gethard, Chris Gethard: Career Suicide and will be produced for HBO by Apatow Productions, Funny or Die and AGI Entertainment & Media Management. EPs alongside Apatow and Gethard are Brian Stern, Mike Berkowitz, Anna Wenger and Marcus Raboy. Kimberly Senior directs.