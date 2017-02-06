UK indie Lookout Point has appointed Chris Carey as Executive Producer to develop a slate of new series, and to produce Andrew Davies’ upcoming adaptation of Les Misérables. The Victor Hugo classic is being made for the BBC in partnership with BBC Studios and The Weinstein Co.

Veteran scripted comedy and drama producer Carey’s credits include This Is Jinsy, under his Welded Tandem Picture Company shingle. More recently, he produced Abi Morgan’s crime drama River, starring Stellan Skarsgard, and the current BBC One drama Apple Tree Yard, starring Emily Watson and Ben Chaplin.

Lookout co-produced last year’s landmark BBC adaptation of War And Peace with The Weinstein Co and is reteamed with the partners for six-part event series Les Misérables. Davies is again writing the transfer. Also on deck is Mike Bartlett’s newspaper drama Press, a co-production with Nigel Stafford-Clark/Deep Indigo and BBC Studios for BBC One.

Lookout recently teamed with BBC Worldwide and Access Entertainment to launch Benchmark Television, an indie commissioning entity that will be able to greenlight scripted TV series without backing from a network or platform.