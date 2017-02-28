Chicago Fire Department’s Truck Company 81 is getting a new recruit. Kamal Angelo Bolden (Rosewood) has joined the cast of Dick Wolf’s NBC series Chicago Fire. He will appear in the remaining four to five episodes of the firefighter drama’s current fifth season as a recurring guest star with an option to become a regular in Season 6, pending a renewal, which is fully expected.

Bolden will play Kannell, a charismatic, magnetic, fun-loving, positive, loyal firefighter with a million-dollar smile. He is the guy you want beside you in a burning building and sitting next to you cracking jokes at the bar.

Like in real life, Chicago Fire‘s Truck Company 81 has experienced a turnover over time. At the beginning of this season, series regular Steven R. McQueen exited when his character, firefighter Jimmy Borrelli, suffered a career-ending injury.

Chicago Fire, from Uni TV, is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Peter Jankowski, Todd Arnow and Arthur Forney.

Bolden has been recurring on Fox drama series Rosewood and HBO comedy Insecure. His feature credits include Elvis & Nixon and The Night Before. Bolden is repped by Robert Stein Management, CESD and Paonessa Talent.