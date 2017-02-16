Chelsea Handler’s Netflix talk show will return on Friday, April 14, the host announced in a video message today (you can watch above). Chelsea is changing its format for Season 2, switching to one hourlong show a week on Fridays vs. three half-hour editions released Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in Season 1.

There had been a shift towards more field pieces and longer, pre-taped segments, like Handler’s dinner parties, as the first season progresses. There will be a stronger emphasis on that under the new format, with Handler spending more time outside of the studio and doing in-depth interviews.

Also factoring in the decision to switch to a one show a week was Netflix data suggesting that many viewers tended to stack the three weekly Chelsea episodes and watch them all on Friday. The show will still be on 30 weeks, with its hours going down from 45 to 30.

There has been a trend of comedy talk show going to a weekly format for bigger impact in light of the success of John Oliver and Samantha Bee, with Conan also actively exploring a reduced number of episodes a week, shifting from celebrity interviews to more pre-taped segments and high-profile stunts.

